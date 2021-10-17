-
A Bridgeport police officer has been suspended for 20 days for an incident caught on video in which he struck a 17-year-old in the head with his…
-
A Connecticut climate advocacy group believes a law it helped pass this summer will help strengthen the labor movement and address climate change. This…
-
A Bridgeport zoning official has resigned three months following his arrest for child exploitation charges.Micheal Nastu was arrested in June for…
-
A Bridgeport gang member pleaded guilty last week to attempted murder charges for the shooting of four rival gang members early last year.Marquis Isreal…
-
Many Muslims feared they would be targeted by authorities following the 9/11 attacks, and it happened in Bridgeport, Connecticut. A Jordanian man named…
-
The city of Bridgeport said it has hired an outside investigator to look into claims of racism in its police department.A Black officer’s group — called…
-
The City of Bridgport will settle a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a Black police dispatcher.Dwayne McBride filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal…
-
The head of an organization representing Black Bridgeport police officers is calling for federal oversight. This comes after a new lawsuit was filed by…
-
A criminal case against a Bridgeport City Councilwoman has been pushed back to November, after the September primary and November general elections.City…
-
A Bridgeport Councilman is facing a police complaint filed by his opponent in next month’s primary. The Connecticut Post reports this is the second…