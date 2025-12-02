Bridgeport City Council fails to choose leader

Bridgeport’s newly elected City Council adjourned its first meeting on Monday without choosing a leader.

The council has 20 members, all Democrats. A candidate needs a majority of them (11) to win the presidency.

Jeanette Herron got 10 votes, and current council president Aidee Nieves got eight. Two members repeatedly refused to vote without giving a reason.

According to the council rules, members are only allowed to abstain from voting if they have a conflict of interest. The two non-voting members said they did not have one, but still refused to choose a candidate.

So Mayor Joe Ganim (D) said they would move on.

“We don't have a council president. We'll move on to the next item on the agenda, which is the appointment of the city council standing committees,” Ganim said to protest from council members and the audience.

“I don't know what to tell you, you don't want to pick a council president,” he replied.

Ganim closed the meeting shortly after. He told councilmembers not to worry — and that the decision would be sorted out under the rules.