Public-private partnership revamps CT’s first housing project

A major redevelopment of the site of Connecticut’s first housing project is nearly complete.

Father Panik Village opened in the 40s and was home to more than 5,000 people. It quickly became crime-ridden and was demolished in the 80s. Now, it’s a modern apartment complex with most of its units affordable.

Construction and development were funded through a public-private partnership.

Governor Ned Lamont (D), Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT-4), and Mayor Joe Ganim (D) were there on Friday.

“I don't know of anywhere else, not only in the state, but anywhere in the country, where a site which was as notorious and difficult a problem as this site was,” Ganim said. “And then to see not only what's here today from the outside, but inside.”

City Councilwoman Denese Taylor-Moye was integral in making the transformation happen.

“This was something that needed to be done,” Taylor-Moye said. “It needed to come here. People needed to know that you just couldn't tear down and not build up. The residents that are here and the residents that are not here: this is for you. This is a safe place. This is where your quality of life starts.”

The housing development is now called Crescent Crossings. More than 260 units have been completed, with more to come. Phases A, B, and C are completed, with D and F expected to start soon.

The project has gotten $7 million in state funding.

Affordable housing is a hot topic in Connecticut right now. The Lamont administration and lawmakers are negotiating the specifics of a housing bill expected to be voted on during an upcoming special session.

WSHU asked Lamont for an update on the ongoing talks.

“I'm working with the legislature to find other ways we can speed up, make it easier and less expensive to build more housing, in particular affordable housing,” Lamont said. “We got proposals on the table. The legislature is looking at them right now. For me, it was very important to have folks like Mayor Ganim and our first selectmen from mid-sized towns on board as well.”

Lamont vetoed an omnibus housing bill that had passed both the state House and the Senate at the beginning of the summer.

The bill dealt with zoning, parking, homelessness and more. A special session to vote on the legislation is expected in October.