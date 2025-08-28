Bridgeport kicks off school year with convocation ceremony

Bridgeport Public Schools held its annual convocation ceremony on Wednesday to mark the start of the school year.

At the ceremony, state officials said they stand by the troubled Bridgeport public school system in light of its recent financial issues. Last year, the school district faced a nearly $40 million budget shortfall. This year, the Board of Education voted to give the state the power to intervene.

Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting educators and encouraged teachers in their efforts to support students.

“We stand with you as a partner in change, as we work together to improve student outcomes and build a stronger, more supported school system that meets the needs of every student in Bridgeport," Russell-Tucker said.

The state Department of Education partnered with the city to secure the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater as a venue for the event at no cost to the district. Last week, the district was able to restore school bus services after the state helped to lead negotiations for a new transportation agreement.

Gov. Ned Lamont commended the local leadership for advocating for the city at the state level. He said going back to school is about a fresh start. Lamont encouraged teachers and administrators to return with a positive attitude.

“I want you to be there with a great smile on your face, greet and let these kids know we love them. I want you to know on behalf of the state of Connecticut we appreciate what each and everyone of you do, everyday for these kids. We got your back," Lamont said.