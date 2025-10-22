CT could have a professional women's soccer club in 2028

Connecticut may soon have its own professional women’s soccer club — as long as the stadium planned for Bridgeport’s East End comes to fruition.

The team would be part of the new Women's Premier Soccer League. The league has been billed as a Division II pro league — a step below the country’s top league, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The Connecticut Sports Group would own the team. That’s the same group that also owns CT United FC, the new men's team. Both are expected to play at the new Bridgeport stadium.

“As someone who has personally benefited from the opportunities athletics can provide, I know how powerful this moment is for young women across Connecticut,” said CTSG Partner Michelle Swanston. “This will be the first professional women’s soccer club in our state’s history, and it represents a tremendous opportunity for women to advance their sports careers both on and off the field.”

The stadium’s planning process has been stalled by discussions with the state over financial support.

During the inaugural 2027 season, other women's pro soccer teams are expected to play in places like Austin, Atlanta and Denver.

Connecticut’s women’s team isn’t expected to play until 2028.