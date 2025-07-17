Bridgeport mayor slams Biden’s pardon in 1999 murder case

Adrian Peeler, the man convicted of conspiracy in the 1999 killings of a mother and her son in Bridgeport, has been released from federal prison. His clemency was granted by former President Joe Biden (D) in his final days in office.

On Thursday, Mayor Joe Ganim (D) and Police Chief Roderick Porter were at BJ Brown Memorial Park, which is named for Leroy “BJ” Brown Jr. BJ was the eight-year-old murdered alongside his mom, Karen Clarke. They were in disbelief that Peeler had been released, and that they had no information about his whereabouts or plans.

At the time of the murder, an eyewitness identified Peeler as the gunman, but he was only convicted of conspiracy.

Ganim said the release of now 49-year-old Peeler has his city on edge.

“We've heard from victims' advocates, people who know the family,” Ganim said. “And let's say that there is not only outrage, but certainly concern. You can just imagine. I'm concerned. The chief's concerned. Anybody who calls Bridgeport home, and beyond, should be concerned.”

Ganim said the details surrounding his clemency and release have been kept from city officials.

“Is there supervised release? Is there parole? Is there probation? Is there somebody to report to, or does this fall in the lap of the city of Bridgeport to deal with?” Ganim said. “Someone who was a hired killer, who killed an eight-year-old child and his mother, and says, ‘Here, Bridgeport, this is what we're giving you back.’ Thank you, Joe Biden.”

Before he was killed, BJ was set to testify in a case against Peeler’s brother, Russell Peeler Jr. The murders led to the state’s creation of a witness protection program.

Peeler was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but was expected to serve longer on federal drug charges. Biden granted him clemency on those, so his time was considered served.

Connecticut politicians on both sides of the aisle have been critical of Biden’s decision, including whether or not he used the autopen. The autopen is a device that previous presidents have used, but critics argue it suggests Biden did not consider his pardons enough.

“How could this happen? How could the former president, with a clear mind, actually sign this type of pardon for this individual? Unspeakable,” Ganim said. “And then to look at what may have happened. Did he sign away the authority for this? So that needs to be looked at.”

“If Joe Biden wants to release this individual, let him take him to Delaware and let him be released there if he thinks he should be returned to society,” Ganim continued. “But not in Bridgeport.”

Ganim, nicknamed the “second chance mayor” because he was incarcerated between terms, said he believes in second chances.

In this case, perhaps not.

“I can't see a path, I don't have any information that leads me to understand how someone who was a hired murderer … is all of a sudden, by the stroke of a pen, put back into the community,” Ganim said.