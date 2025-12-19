From quiet reflection to joyful celebration

At 8, In Winter’s Glow marks the winter solstice with modern classical music for the season’s starry nights. Then at 9, Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain turns up the energy for a toe-tapping Christmas gathering in Appalachia, with carols and hymns rooted in Irish and Scottish tradition.

That’s tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream...and see the complete holiday schedule here.