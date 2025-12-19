© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

From quiet reflection to joyful celebration

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Apollo's Fire

At 8, In Winter’s Glow marks the winter solstice with modern classical music for the season’s starry nights. Then at 9, Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain turns up the energy for a toe-tapping Christmas gathering in Appalachia, with carols and hymns rooted in Irish and Scottish tradition.
That’s tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream...and see the complete holiday schedule here.
Classical Music Highlights WSHU holiday programs
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
