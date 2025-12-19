From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
From quiet reflection to joyful celebration
At 8, In Winter’s Glow marks the winter solstice with modern classical music for the season’s starry nights. Then at 9, Apollo’s Fire Presents Christmas on Sugarloaf Mountain turns up the energy for a toe-tapping Christmas gathering in Appalachia, with carols and hymns rooted in Irish and Scottish tradition.
That’s tonight from 8 to 10 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream...and see the complete holiday schedule here.