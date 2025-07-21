Blumenthal, advocates push back on ‘misinformation’ over herbicide use in CT River

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and a coalition of state lawmakers, environmental groups, and advocates gathered Friday along the Connecticut River to counter what they called misinformation surrounding the use of a herbicide meant to combat an invasive aquatic plant.

The chemical, Diquat, is one of several herbicides being tested to control hydrilla, an invasive plant rapidly spreading through Connecticut’s waterways and choking off native ecosystems.

Blumenthal said misleading claims on social media and in foreign press reports generate unnecessary fear.

“Right now, we are deluged with a lot of misinformation from people who have suspicions and doubts,” Blumenthal said. “We’re here to dispel those doubts and say we must stop hydrilla before it kills other wildlife, habitat and ecological life in the Connecticut River and elsewhere—because it spreads.”

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU Hydrilla warning sign at a public boat ramp.

So far, the herbicide has only been used in a small section of the river as part of a pilot study to determine which chemical is most effective at eradicating hydrilla.

Alicia Charamut, from the nonprofit Rivers Alliance of Connecticut, said the concern stems from reports of Diquat being sprayed over agricultural fields in other countries, conditions not comparable to Connecticut’s limited aquatic use.

“These articles rightly raise concerns about impacts on human health due to indiscriminate spraying in fields,” Charamut said. “That is not what is happening here. Let me be very clear: our rivers, lakes, and ponds are not being crop-dusted with chemicals just to see what happens.”

Public opposition to Diquat’s use intensified after Connecticut-based rapper Chris Webby spoke out against the herbicide on social media and launched a petition urging state officials to block its use.

In response, lawmakers and environmental groups have issued public statements supporting Diquat’s controlled application and emphasizing that hydrilla, if left unchecked, could have far greater ecological consequences.