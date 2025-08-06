Mobile health unit brings medical, dental services to eastern CT patients

A new mobile health unit is delivering medical and dental services to people in eastern Connecticut.

It’s run by Generations Family Health Center in Willimantic.

Melissa Meyers, the CEO of Generations, explained how much they had used the previous model.

“At one point before the pandemic, our old dental unit was servicing over 30 locations at one time, and like we said, over 200,000 miles travelling to where patients are to deliver our mission,” Meyers said. “So, it’s just an incredible example of what community health centers do across the country to innovate and make sure that access to care is ensured everywhere.”

The new mobile health truck service costs over half a million dollars to set up. Money from the state’s Department of Public Health supported the project.

Services will be provided for free or at reduced cost, determined by the patient’s ability to pay.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU Cutting the ribbon on the new Generations Family Health Center Mobile Health Unit.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said with cuts to Medicare and Medicaid on the way, mobile services like these are critical.

“What this vehicle represents is bringing health care to people, meeting them where they live,” Blumenthal said. “Making sure they understand not just the diagnosis and treatment they can be offered in this vehicle, but also preventing health care problems. Preventative care, education, and awareness"

The mobile health unit will serve local residents and businesses in Windham County and parts of New London and Tolland counties.