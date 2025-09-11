© 2025 WSHU
New London Naval Submarine Base marks 9/11 with ceremony

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published September 11, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
Naval Submarine school Silver Dolphins Color Guard parade the nations colors.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Naval Submarine school Silver Dolphins Color Guard parade the nations colors.

Members of the U.S. Submarine Base in New London held their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Thursday.

They honored the 2977 victims who were lost that day. Four hundred and eleven of those were first responders.

Master Chief Sean DeGraff of the Naval Submarine School led the commemoration.

Master Chief Sean DeGraff of Subase New London emcees the remembrance ceremony.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Master Chief Sean DeGraff of Subase New London emcees the remembrance ceremony.

“Today our New London Navy community comes together with our southeastern Connecticut community to remember this 24th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks upon our nation,” DeGraff said. “We remember that fateful day and reflect on the two decades that have passed since. We will also retire some worn, but no less revered symbols of our Nation and our unshakeable spirit. We will conduct a special Flag Retirement Ceremony.”

A six-volley gun salute rang out to commemorate the significant moments of the day, as well as the retiring of an American flag.

At the ceremony, Groton’s Jackson LaFlash, 15, played a rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’.

Jackson LaFlash plays a rendition of Amazing Grace on bagpipes at the ceremony.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
Jackson LaFlash plays a rendition of Amazing Grace on bagpipes at the ceremony.

“I have personally gone to New York multiple times and seen movies that were pre-2001 and seen the Twin Towers,” LaFlash said. “It’s a site that I wish I could have gotten to see, but unfortunately, I couldn’t because of what happened.”

2026 will mark 25 years since the terror attacks, and will coincide with America’s 250th anniversary.

US Navy Subase Petty Officer candidates retire a worn US flag.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
US Navy Subase Petty Officer candidates retire a worn US flag.
Connecticut News September 11thNaval Submarine Base New London
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith