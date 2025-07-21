Milford’s Athletic Brewing extends partnership with Arsenal

Athletic Brewing Co., a non-alcoholic beer company based in Milford, has signed a new multiyear partnership with English Premier League club Arsenal.

The deal follows a successful first year as the club’s official non-alcoholic beer sponsor in 2024.

Athletic Brewing is the largest non-alcoholic beer producer in the United States. Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Katz said the company isn’t ruling out the possibility of opening a brewery in the United Kingdom if demand continues to grow.

“Typically we’ve always had a very strong business case to bring new breweries online,” Katz said. “We would evaluate the data in the market—not just for the U.K., but beyond—and if it proved to be a positive thing for the company, we would certainly consider it.”

Katz added that changes in fan behavior, including weekday matches, are helping drive interest in non-alcoholic beer. “Supporters are moderating their drinking because they have to go to work the next day,” he said.

Athletic’s growth continues in the U.S. as well. The company recently opened a third brewery in San Diego to meet increased demand.