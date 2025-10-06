CT Port Authority pays $11 million to finish State Pier

The Connecticut Port Authority will pay construction firm Kiewit $11.3 million for work on State Pier in New London.

Kiewit originally said they were owed almost $25 million for extra work on the project, a figure the Port Authority disagreed with.

Port Authority Chairman Paul Whitescarver said the agreement hasn’t added any more to the total cost for State Pier -- which has ballooned from the original estimation of $93 million to more than $300 million.

“It’s just a matter of maybe we use some of the interest that was in the escrow account while we’ve been waiting around to do this,” Whitescarver said. “Maybe there are other ways we can move funds around to make this meet that requirement that we’re going to provide Kiewit. It’s a positive outcome for everybody, the bottom line doesn’t change, and quite frankly, I think everybody is pleased with how it came out.”

Three state legislative Republicans, Sen. Minority Leader Stephen Harding, Sen. Heather Somers, and Sen. Henri Martin, have sent a letter to the authority asking them why they didn't tell the public about the $11 million figure.

“Is this true? If so, when will this information be made public? There was no public discussion about this at your recent meeting other than a vote,” the Senators said. “If this $11 million payout news is true, what will the new total cost for taxpayers be with regard to the State Pier project? As you know, we have repeatedly expressed frustration regarding the lack of transparency at the Port Authority.”

Costs at the State Pier ballooned due to underwater issues and design changes. The pier was developed to be a hub to support offshore wind construction.

Whitescarver said he wants the pier to be an asset to the region.

“If we had not partnered with offshore wind and Orsted and Eversource, the pier would still be looking like it was before,” Whitescarver said. “And we have gained roughly 11 acres of storage or flat space where we can do a heck of a lot more than we could before. We could do lumber, we did lumber before, but now we’ve got 11 more acres, we can put lumber on the pier. I just wish people would open their minds and realize what a great advantage it is for southeastern Connecticut.”