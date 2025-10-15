Nurses no longer need CT-specific licenses

Nurses from outside of Connecticut can now work in the state without applying for a Connecticut-specific license.

The new rule took effect on Oct. 1.

Connecticut joined 43 other states that are part of the nurse licensure compact agreement.

“By joining a compact license, it can function almost like a driver’s license does, which is that you could go from state to state, any state that participates in the compact, and be able to practice nursing in that state,” state Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani explained. “Since October 1, we’ve had over 1700 nurses already apply for the multi-state compact. So obviously there’s a lot of interest and uptake already.”

This nurse compact joins other health care compacts in Connecticut for physical therapy, psychology and medicine, which allows physicians to become licensed in other member states.

Juthani said she hopes it will encourage nurses to move to CT.

“There are people who could potentially come into Connecticut and practice here, but maybe they already have a compact license and they don’t need to get a Connecticut license to be able to practice here,” Juthani said. “So, that can provide additional opportunity for us to hire nurses in the state of Connecticut, which gives additional flexibility to nurses who may want to work here, work in another state, or live on the border.”

The nurse compact is currently pending legislative approval in New York. Massachusetts has passed the compact but is waiting to implement it.

The only state not considering a nurse’s compact is California.