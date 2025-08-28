CT invests $7.7 million in New London Naval Submarine Base

Connecticut has released $7.7 million in state funding for infrastructure upgrades to the U.S. Submarine Base in New London.

Governor Ned Lamont (D) said the funding is part of the state’s ongoing investment, demonstrating its commitment to Navy operations in the state.

“When there was a threat, they were going to yank this base out of this region back during the BRAC deliberations 25 years ago, Connecticut stepped forward and mobilized,” Lamont said. “This is 6,000 jobs, and lots of contractors are doing work here all the time. It’s a big piece of our economy. A big piece of our future. Having EB next door is part of the synergy here. It means a lot to the state. We also want to do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

EB is Electric Boat, the submarine manufacturer with significant U.S. military contracts.

The $7.7 million will go towards two projects at the subbase: replacing floating piers for small craft on the base’s waterfront and an aging boat ramp.

Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU Governor Lamont stands with US Navy personnel on the floating piers that will be replaced with state money.

Captain Ken Curtain, the commanding officer of the subbase, said the Defense Department added the state investment to their budget.

“Add up all the different projects, just like our home budgets typically, some of those projects exceed what you get annually,” Curtain said. “And so that’s where the state steps in to help and try to offset some of that. Could we execute the mission for a few more years without replacing these right now? Yes. Would it be as efficient and effective? No.”

Since 2009, the state has invested almost $23 million in the sub base for various infrastructure projects.