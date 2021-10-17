-
Environmental groups say voters should say yes to the measure, while some business leaders in the state say it could have unintended consequences.
When New Yorkers begin early voting on Saturday, their ballots will contain an unusually high number of propositions, ranging from expanding voting access, to whether everyone in the state should be guaranteed the right to clean air and water.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul took steps to protect immigrants from extortion and intimidation.
Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, is demanding an independent review of the report, which she said destroyed the former governor’s reputation.
Eight Long Island Railroad conductors received formal warnings for pocketing passenger tickets, instead of properly punching them. The warnings were the result of a recent sting operation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
This November, if voters turn over their ballots they’ll see five proposals to amend the New York State constitution including what’s being called the Environmental Rights Amendment.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul stopped short of calling for Jay Jacobs' resignation, saying for now she is satisfied with his apology.
Chuck Schumer of New York wants the TSA to make contingency plans for staff shortages over the holidays after the agency announced 40% of its staff are still not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Immigrant advocacy groups on Long Island are demanding more funding for a state program that helped undocumented workers who lost income due to the…
The federal program that is supposed to forgive student loans for workers who choose public service has failed in New York, according to a report from…