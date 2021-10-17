-
DeLauro visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday with Hilton, who has been an outspoken advocate against troubled teen facilities, where she said she faced severe physical and psychological abuse.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul took steps to protect immigrants from extortion and intimidation.
An estimated $3 billion project led by Equinor Energy to build New York’s first large-scale wind farm has been delayed by more than two years.
Eight Long Island Railroad conductors received formal warnings for pocketing passenger tickets, instead of properly punching them. The warnings were the result of a recent sting operation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
The Connecticut Medical Examining Board received an anonymous complaint that Dr. Sue McIntosh signed blank exemption forms and mailed them to anyone who sent her a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin of Long Island now has support from nearly all local Republican leaders to run for governor of New York. Zeldin secured the…
The mayor of West Haven, Connecticut, believes she may have uncovered multiple “improper” payouts of federal coronavirus relief money.Connecticut was…
New York held the first meeting of its new Cannabis Control Board this week. The board wants to ramp up the state’s recreational marijuana industry that’s…
The Town of East Hampton is in a legal fight with a sand mine to block it from drilling deeper into the ground. A New York state Supreme Court approved a…
Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro wants to revive the aging and unreliable Metro-North railroad line between Waterbury and Bridgeport.She met with…