On eastern Long Island, Southampton Village board members decided to block the sale of cannabis within its borders.New York state lawmakers voted to…
Officials on Long Island met this week to discuss a proposal to bring high-speed rail to the Northeast.The North Atlantic Rail Initiative would connect…
A real estate transfer tax could be an indicator of how many New Yorkers might have moved to eastern Long Island during the pandemic.The Community…
Immigrants’ rights activists and community organizers drove in a caravan through eastern Long Island Thursday to encourage residents to fill out the 2020…
The deadline to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census count is on September 30. That’s a month early, because of a Trump administration decision that’s…
Suffolk County will allow voters to begin casting ballots early. Some polls will be open on October 24 — 10 days before Election Day. But as of now,…
On Tuesday federal and state environment officials announced more than $2.5 million in grants to local groups to improve the ecosystem of Long Island…
The winter storm that hit the region brought more than two feet of snow to the East End of Long Island and parts of Southeastern Connecticut.New York…