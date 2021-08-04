Coronavirus Latest: Lamont Eschews Proof Of Vaccination For Restaurants, For Now

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he wants to avoid reinstating statewide COVID-19 mandates. He said this week he would not follow New York City’s proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining and gyms.

He said local governments will have "wide discretion" depending on vaccination rates to implement mask mandates or shutdowns.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers all Connecticut counties to be at “substantial risk.” Lamont said mandates might change if counties are elevated to “high risk.”

The CDC recommends residents wear masks and “limit contact between persons,” regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Officials in Connecticut say they’re concerned after several COVID-19 outbreaks have affected dozens of residents, regardless of their vaccination status.

A birthday party in June led to 16 cases of COVID-19. Health officials said unvaccinated attendees were four times as likely to test positive.

In July, an outbreak at a summer camp resulted in 13 cases among campers — all under 14 years old. There were no cases among the staff, who were all vaccinated.

And 28 residents had cases associated with an outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Most were vaccinated, and none were hospitalized.

On Long Island, Nassau County has reached the highest warning issued by the CDC due to its increase in cases of the contagious Delta variant. Suffolk County is downgraded to “substantial risk.”