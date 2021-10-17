Coronavirus

-
Governor Ned Lamont said he anticipates the state’s rollout could begin shortly after Halloween.
Utility companies estimate the cost of heat this winter could rise 20% across the state, and even higher on Long Island. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New…
New York State will have to temporarily continue to allow religious exemptions for health care workers who say their faith prevents them from getting the…
The first American to get the COVID-19 vaccine got a booster shot last week. A new study in New York suggests more people will get booster shots this…
Nearly 15% of the students enrolled at Connecticut community colleges have received non-medical exemptions from the system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a…
Ninety-six percent of Connecticut executive branch employees are complying with Governor Ned Lamont’s vaccination or test mandate. That prompted the…
In New York, hospice and home health care workers have to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, or face termination. The state's vaccination requirement…
Lamont offers some flexibility on state worker vaccine deadline, but not as much as unions asked forConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will give state workers a few days to comply with a vaccination mandate that took effect just before midnight…
Fairfield, Connecticut, schools had to cancel some classes this week due to a shortage of substitute teachers.The district’s personnel director said many…
Sports betting is legal in Connecticut at its two tribal casinos as of today. Connecticut makes a huge payment on its pension debt, expanding internet…