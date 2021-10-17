Davis Dunavin

-
Representative Michael DiMassa worked for the city of West Haven for 12 years. He was charged this week with defrauding his city of more than $600,000 in COVID-19 relief money.
Ranpak is a paper-based packaging company for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, based near Cleveland, Ohio.
At least 11 people were executed for witchcraft in Connecticut. And they’re far less remembered than the victims of Salem.
Test subjects who’d gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 had strong immune system responses to most of the 16 variants in the study, including Delta.
Police in one Connecticut town got good marks for their conduct in a study of 500 hours of body camera footage in a study that looks at how police interact with the public.
Connecticut Senate Republicans want to toughen laws around juvenile crime. Democrats say the plan would undo important advances in the justice…
A federal lawsuit is challenging a state law in Connecticut that bans deceptive advertising by pro-life pregnancy centers. Crisis pregnancy centers don’t…
Connecticut lawmakers in both parties have condemned remarks by a state representative comparing Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler.Republican Anne…
Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse Lewis died in the 2012 Newtown school shooting, has won a defamation case against Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who…
Lamont offers some flexibility on state worker vaccine deadline, but not as much as unions asked forConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he will give state workers a few days to comply with a vaccination mandate that took effect just before midnight…