Governor Ned Lamont said he anticipates the state’s rollout could begin shortly after Halloween.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, who is fully vaccinated, said he was tested on Wednesday after he developed mild symptoms. He will work from home as he quarantines for the next seven days.
Test subjects who’d gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 had strong immune system responses to most of the 16 variants in the study, including Delta.
The Connecticut Medical Examining Board received an anonymous complaint that Dr. Sue McIntosh signed blank exemption forms and mailed them to anyone who sent her a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Utility companies estimate the cost of heat this winter could rise 20% across the state, and even higher on Long Island. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New…
Governor Kathy Hochul said she has apologized to family members of nursing home residents who died at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. The…
New York State will have to temporarily continue to allow religious exemptions for health care workers who say their faith prevents them from getting the…
Less than 1% of Yale New Haven Health employees are expected to be terminated next week, if they do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 before then. It’s…
The first American to get the COVID-19 vaccine got a booster shot last week. A new study in New York suggests more people will get booster shots this…
Nearly 15% of the students enrolled at Connecticut community colleges have received non-medical exemptions from the system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a…