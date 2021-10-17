-
Governor Ned Lamont said he anticipates the state’s rollout could begin shortly after Halloween.
-
Paris Hilton and Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro take on the troubled teen care industry.
-
Test subjects who’d gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 had strong immune system responses to most of the 16 variants in the study, including Delta.
-
Beach grass could protect coastal Connecticut homes...for now
-
Chuck Schumer of New York wants the TSA to make contingency plans for staff shortages over the holidays after the agency announced 40% of its staff are still not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Governor Kathy Hochul said she has apologized to family members of nursing home residents who died at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. The…
-
The mayor of West Haven says she uncovered multiple “improper” payouts of federal Coronavirus relief money. New York healthcare workers can apply for…
-
New York State will have to temporarily continue to allow religious exemptions for health care workers who say their faith prevents them from getting the…
-
Less than 1% of Yale New Haven Health employees are expected to be terminated next week, if they do not get vaccinated against COVID-19 before then. It’s…
-
The first American to get the COVID-19 vaccine got a booster shot last week. A new study in New York suggests more people will get booster shots this…