Loud, shiny, fearless -- it’s the Common Grackle. These iridescent-black birds are often spotted in large flocks around our region, and they’ll eat just about anything!

Range: North America

Habitat: Semi-open areas

Food: Just about anything -- grains, insects, small animals

In our region: Year-round

Fun fact: Feathers have a colorful iridescent cast when in the sun

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.