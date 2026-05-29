Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Common Grackle
Loud, shiny, fearless -- it’s the Common Grackle. These iridescent-black birds are often spotted in large flocks around our region, and they’ll eat just about anything!
Range: North America
Habitat: Semi-open areas
Food: Just about anything -- grains, insects, small animals
In our region: Year-round
Fun fact: Feathers have a colorful iridescent cast when in the sun
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.