Through the simple beauty of birdsong, this series creates a quiet space to appreciate the natural world right outside your door.
Gray Catbird
Related to the Mockingbird, the Gray Catbird can make a variety of sounds through mimicry. These birds like to hide out in thickets near water, making the Long Island Sound region a favorite spot during migration.
Range: North America
Habitat: Forest edges, shrubs, thickets
Food: Berries, small insects
In our region: April - September
Fun fact: Name comes from its “mew” sound, similar to a cat
Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.
Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.