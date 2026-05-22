Related to the Mockingbird, the Gray Catbird can make a variety of sounds through mimicry. These birds like to hide out in thickets near water, making the Long Island Sound region a favorite spot during migration.

Range: North America

Habitat: Forest edges, shrubs, thickets

Food: Berries, small insects

In our region: April - September

Fun fact: Name comes from its “mew” sound, similar to a cat

Listen for the Birdsong Break weekends on WSHU.

Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.