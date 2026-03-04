From the sandy beaches of Long Island's south shore to the quiet forests of Connecticut — enjoy the natural soundscape of our region with WSHU's Birdsong Break. Each week, we spotlight a new bird, inviting you to take a breath, listen, and let nature remind you to slow down. Audio comes from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Macaulay Library.
-
Meet the tiny but mighty Downy Woodpecker, North America’s smallest woodpecker. You can often spot it — or hear it — tapping away in backyards across the Long Island Sound region.
-
Staking his claim along the tidal marshes of Long Island Sound, it’s the Red-Winged Blackbird — singing loud, flashing those epaulets, and reminding everyone who runs the shoreline.