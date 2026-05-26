CT hurricane season predicted to be calm, but officials remain wary

Hurricane season is around the corner, and it’s not expected to be bad in Connecticut this year. However, officials are reminding residents to stay prepared in case a major storm does hit the state.

The season officially starts on June 1.

Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) Commissioner Ronnell Higgins said the changing climate means residents have to stay vigilant.

There was little warning before the massive rainfall in the summer of 2024, which caused more than $1 billion in damage to the Connecticut Valley and surrounding areas.

“We all know that when we enter the era of unpredictable weather leading to torrential rainstorms and flooding, as well as the new threat of wildfires, we have to be prepared,” Higgins said.

Preparedness looks like having a plan in place before disaster strikes: where you and your family can go, what you’ll bring, and how to secure your property, including through flood insurance.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said homeowner and renters' insurance does not cover flooding.

“If you do not have flood insurance, you can purchase it. Go to floodsmart.gov to find a participating insurance provider,” Dykes said. “And if you live in a coastal floodplain, you should absolutely have flood insurance.”

A hurricane has not made landfall in Connecticut since the 1980s. However, Hurricane Irene (which did not make landfall in Connecticut) and Superstorm Sandy both happened during what were predicted to be “below average” years.