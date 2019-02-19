Marty O'Donnell's Earliest Ideas For 'Music Of The Spheres'
Every composer approaches writing music differently, and few are willing to share their earliest sketches, but that's exactly what Marty O'Donnell has done in a series of fascinating videos in which we get to hear his earliest thoughts for the suite, Music of the Spheres, which he wrote as a prequel for Destiny, created by Bungie.
I had a deep dive with Marty into his composing process as we listened to these fascinating sketches and to the finished recordings performed by an orchestra.
Marty wanted to do more than just post the audio for each of these early sketches, so he created a simple way to explain his thought process for each one in iMovie.
Now that Marty has shared these early ideas for Music of the Spheres, he says he's tempted to have another rummage around his hard drives to see what other proto-music might be saved that would be interesting to fans and composers who are interested in the process.
Episode tracklist
Piano and midi tracks performed by Martin O'Donnell
Music of the Spheres tracks performed by London Voices, Libera Boys' Choir and orchestra conducted by Gavin Greenaway
Martin O'Donnell: The Next Step; Early Improv
Martin O'Donnell, Michael Salvator: Music of the Spheres: The Path
Martin O'Donnell: Piece 6/Martin O'Donnell, Michael Salvatori: Music of the Spheres: The Ecstacy
Martin O'Donnell: Piece 2
Martin O'Donnell: The Next Step/Martin O'Donnell, Michael Salvatori: Music of the Spheres: The Path
Martin O'Donnell: Piece 3/Martin O'Donnell, Michael Salvatori: Music of the Spheres: The Ruin
Martin O'Donnell: Piece 4
Martin O'Donnell, Michael Salvatori: Music of the Spheres: The Union
Martin O'Donnell: Earliest Thoughts; This is The End
