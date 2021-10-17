-
In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Guardians must leave their powers of light behind as they discover there's a dark side that can work to defeat humanity's…
Marty O'Donnell and his creative partner, Mike Salvatori, had a successful commercial music studio in Chicago in the 1990s. A series of unlikely…
Golem, created by Highwire Games and released in November, has been one of the most-anticipated VR games in recent years. The game puts the player in the…
Bungie's latest Desiny 2 expansion, Shadowkeep, brings Guardians back to the Moon, only to discover that it's plagued by terrifying living nightmares, and…
Every composer approaches writing music differently, and few are willing to share their earliest sketches, but that's exactly what Marty O'Donnell has…
The opportunity to write music for Destiny 2 and its subsequent expansions, including the just-released Forsaken is a dream come true for Pieter…
Once again the world of the Guardians experiences tragedy with the death of the beloved character Cayde-6 in Destiny's newest expansion, Forsaken, by…
More than four years after it was finished, Music of the Spheres, the prequel suite for Bungie Studios' game Destiny by Martin O'Donnell and Michael…
Once he got over his surprise at the new direction Bungie was going to take Destiny 2 – destroying everything that's been familiar for the last three…
As Destiny, the epic adventure from Bungie enters its third year with the Rise of Iron expansion, composer Mike Salvatori says the music has expanded as…