Skye Lewin: Creating Music As Vast As Destiny 2's New Worlds

As Bungie was scaling up the many new worlds players visit in Destiny 2, it became clear very fast that the music team needed a better and faster way of implementing the hours of music needed to enhance all the experiences players have exploring, in missions and strikes, and in the Crucible.

At the Game Developers Conference this year, Bungie's Music Director and composer, Skye Lewin, along with composer C. Paul Johnson and Bungie's Senior Technical Audio Designer Michael Sechrist presented a session to explain how Destiny's game engine is able to play the music that changes dynamically to shift to whatever new action players find themselves in.

I talked with Skye after the session, and, as he told me, the new way makes it easier for the composers to implement their music.

Skye and I also talked about how the drastic new storyline in Destiny 2 affected his music, and opened the door for opportunities to create new music for new worlds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSxElWwWVFE"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSxElWwWVFE

And there will be more new music to enjoy with the upcoming Warmind expansion!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTyIhX1FV8c"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTyIhX1FV8c

Episode Tracklist: All tracks from Destiny 2:

Inner Light (Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, Rotem Moav)

Traveler's Dream (Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C. Paul Johnson)

Scavenger's Den (Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, C. Paul Johnson)

Nessus feat. Laura Intravia, vocals (C. Paul Johnson, Sky Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

What We Fight For (Rotem Moav, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, C. Paul Johnson)

Crucible Drumming (Pieter Schlosser, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Lost Light feat. Kronos Quartet (Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Be Brave (Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, C. Paul Johnson)

Performers include Northwest Sinfonia and Chorus, and others

