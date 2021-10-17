-
In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Guardians must leave their powers of light behind as they discover there's a dark side that can work to defeat humanity's…
Marty O'Donnell and his creative partner, Mike Salvatori, had a successful commercial music studio in Chicago in the 1990s. A series of unlikely…
Golem, created by Highwire Games and released in November, has been one of the most-anticipated VR games in recent years. The game puts the player in the…
Every composer approaches writing music differently, and few are willing to share their earliest sketches, but that's exactly what Marty O'Donnell has…
Once again the world of the Guardians experiences tragedy with the death of the beloved character Cayde-6 in Destiny's newest expansion, Forsaken, by…
To generate excitement about its new game, Destiny, still in development, Bungie Studios had the idea of creating a musical prequel to give players an…
As Bungie was scaling up the many new worlds players visit in Destiny 2, it became clear very fast that the music team needed a better and faster way of…
More than four years after it was finished, Music of the Spheres, the prequel suite for Bungie Studios' game Destiny by Martin O'Donnell and Michael…
How do you write music for a game that doesn't exist? That was the challenge Marty O'Donnell took on by writing a musical prequel to Highwire Games'…
As Destiny, the epic adventure from Bungie enters its third year with the Rise of Iron expansion, composer Mike Salvatori says the music has expanded as…