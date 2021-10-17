Michael Salvatori

-
Every composer approaches writing music differently, and few are willing to share their earliest sketches, but that's exactly what Marty O'Donnell has…
The opportunity to write music for Destiny 2 and its subsequent expansions, including the just-released Forsaken is a dream come true for Pieter…
Once again the world of the Guardians experiences tragedy with the death of the beloved character Cayde-6 in Destiny's newest expansion, Forsaken, by…
To generate excitement about its new game, Destiny, still in development, Bungie Studios had the idea of creating a musical prequel to give players an…
Writing music for games is a dream that Nikola Jeremic has worked very hard to achieve. After winning several music and audio design competitions, and…
More than four years after it was finished, Music of the Spheres, the prequel suite for Bungie Studios' game Destiny by Martin O'Donnell and Michael…
Once he got over his surprise at the new direction Bungie was going to take Destiny 2 – destroying everything that's been familiar for the last three…
As Destiny, the epic adventure from Bungie enters its third year with the Rise of Iron expansion, composer Mike Salvatori says the music has expanded as…
Where are new fans of classical music going to come from? That’s a common question among symphony orchestras, and just about every performer.Turns out,…
Bungie Studios' video game, "Destiny," puts the player in an intense struggle to defend the last city on Earth from the evil forces of Darkness. Kate…