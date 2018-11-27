Pieter Schlosser: 'It's So Cool To Write Music For Destiny!'

The opportunity to write music for Destiny 2 and its subsequent expansions, including the just-released Forsaken is a dream come true for Pieter Schlosser. He says it was an incredible experience to have access to the themes that have become an iconic part of Destiny and "just go nuts with them!"

Pieter got to know Bungie's music director, Skye Lewin, when they were both attending the Berklee School of Music in Boston. They collaborated on a number of projects there, which Pieter says quickly get on board to assimilate the sound Skye, Michael Salvatori and the other composers at Bungie have crafted for the world of Destiny.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qy1KWyDDM2U"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qy1KWyDDM2U

Bungie's music team works with the Nashville Scoring Orchestra and the Northwest Sinfonia and Chorale, and Pieter says it's really exciting to be able to write music for such talented musicians, and the massive sound of those orchestras and singers. And he's grateful that the music he and the other composers have written for Destiny has touched such a wide audience.

Episode tracklist

Music performed by the Nashville Scoring Orchestra and the Northwest Sinfonia and Chorale

Destiny 2: Curse of Orisis/Warmind: Valkyrie (Pieter Schlosser, C Paul Johnson, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Destiny 2: Forsaken: Uncorrupted (Pieter Schlosser, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Destiny 2: Towerfall (Pieter Schlosser, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, C Paul Johnson)

Destiny 2: Lost Sector (Pieter Schlosser, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, C Paul Johnson)

Destiny 2: Forsaken: Of Starlight and the Dark (Pieter Schlosser, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Destiny 2: Forsaken: The Machinist (Pieter Schlosser, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Destiny 2: Forsaken: Abomination (Pieter Schlosser, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

Destiny 2: Curse of Oriris/Warmind: Fields of Glass (Pieter Schlosser, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori, C Paul Johnson, Michael Sechrist)

