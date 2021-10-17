-
Taking a summer vacation was a challenge this year, so The Game Brass created their own! Their third full-length album: Brassino Isles Tropical Cruise…
Led by arranger and founder Charlie Rosen, the 8-Bit Big Band has rekindled a love of swing with fans of game music. Following a sold-out show in New York…
Writing the score for the award-winning animated short film The Wrong Rock gave BAFTA-nominated composer Grant Kirkhope a chance to spread his wings and…
Golem, created by Highwire Games and released in November, has been one of the most-anticipated VR games in recent years. The game puts the player in the…
It's been an incredibly busy year for composer Jason Graves: writing music for the terrifying Dark Pictures: Man of Medan from Supermassive Games. He also…
On its surface, GYLT, the new game created by Tequila Works, is a terrifying adventure in which teenage Sally is looking for her missing cousin. But…
The darkly funny MediEvil game series was one of the most beloved of the late 1990s. The game's story follows a hapless hero, Sir Dan Fortescue, as he…
The Outer Worlds, from Obsidian Entertainment, lets players choose their own adventure on hostile planets, and solve problems (or make new ones) for the…
Just in time for Halloween, The Game Brass has released a new album, Brasslevania: A Tribute to the Video Game Macabre! The album is a core sample of…
Bungie's latest Desiny 2 expansion, Shadowkeep, brings Guardians back to the Moon, only to discover that it's plagued by terrifying living nightmares, and…