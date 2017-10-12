Music Respawn! Mike Salvatori: New Worlds, New Opportunities In Destiny 2

Once he got over his surprise at the new direction Bungie was going to take Destiny 2 – destroying everything that's been familiar for the last three years – Mike Salvatori embraced the exciting prospect offered by new planets, new enemies and a totally fresh vibe for the game. As he told me, Mike and the team: Skye Lewin and C. Paul Johnson, wrote over 900 minutes of brand new music for Destiny 2!

Mike and the team invited several other composers to join in the massive effort to write so much music in a year: Rotem Moav and Pieter Schlosser, along with additional music by Michael Sechrist, Kris Dirksen and Nikola Jeremic. They also had an opportunity to work with the world-renowned Kronos Quartet!

Mike says he and the rest of the team are all ready busy writing music for the next chapter of Destiny 2, so stay tuned...

Episode tracklist

All tracks by Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C. Paul Johnson, Rotem Moav and Pieter Schlosser, with additional music by Michael Sechrist, Kris Dirksen and Nikola Jeremic

Destiny 2: Traveler's Dream; Journey (feat. Kronos Quartet); EDZ; Lost Light (feat. Kronos Quartet); View from Orbit (feat. Laura Intravia); Into the Light; The Farm; Riptide; Rise; The Wilds; The Last City

