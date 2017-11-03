Music Respawn! Kristin Naigus, Patti Rudisill & Laura Intravia: A Tri-Force Of Talent!

Every game composer I've talked with has so much respect for the musicians who bring their music to life on the soundtracks. In this episode we'll meet three outstanding performers: oboist Kristin Naigus, who's recorded scores for Austin Wintory and many others; session violinist Patti Rudisill, who's a member of the Nashville Scoring Orchestra, whose performances can be heard on the scores for Destiny 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Ori and the Blind Forest, and many more; and singer and flutist Laura Intravia, who's performed solo vocals on Destiny 2, and dozens of other scores.

Kristin began working with Austin Wintory when he discovered her English horn cover of his music for Journey. She was astonished by his enthusiasm!

When she's not recording soundtrack, Patti makes wonderful arrangements of music she's passionate about, like this one adapted from Jessica Curry's OST for Dear Esther:

Laura frequently tours with Video Games Live, even performing as Link!

All three of these incredible musicians have projects in the pipeline, so we've got lots of great music to look forward to. Kristin told me that one of the best parts of her job is anticipating what might be her next favorite soundtrack!

Episode tracklist

Austin Wintory: Abzu: To Know, Water, Mylobatis aquila

Austin Wintory: Absolver: The Guidance Bridge

Austin Wintory: Abzu: Seriola Island

Gareth Coker: Minecraft Chinese Mythology: Chang'an: Perpetual Peace

Gareth Coker: Minecraft Greek Mythology: Apollo, God of Music and the Lyre

Skye Lewin, C. Paul Johnson, Michael Salvatori: Destiny 2: Red Legion

Gareth Coker: Ori and the Blind Forest: Inspiriting

Toby "Radiation" Fox: Undertale: Bonetrousle (arr. by Patti Rudisill)

C. Paul Johnson, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori: Destiny 2: Nessus

Chad Seiter: Recore: Main Theme

Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C. Paul Johnson: Destiny 2: View from Orbit; Traveler's Dream

