Music Respawn! Tina Guo Gets Her Game On!

After performing on many game and film soundtracks, cellist Tina Guo has just released her own collection of iconic game themes: Game On! In our conversation, Tina told me what she loves about game music, and about her first experiences as a new kid in America, including playing a video game for the first time!

Tina uses both her 19th century French cello, and her Yamaha electric cellos on the release. She says she loves the effects that are possible with the electric ones. Plus, they look cool!

Tina will be touring with legendary composer Hans Zimmer this spring and summer, but a Game On Tour is taking shape already, and there may be plans in the works for a follow up album as well.

Episode Tracklist

All arrangements by Tina Guo and Steve Mazzaro

Koji Kondo: Legend of Zelda

John Siegler & John Loeffler: Pokemon Theme Song

Marty O'Donnell & Michael Salvatori: Halo

Trad. Russian: Tetris (Korobeinki)

Jeremy Soule: Skyrim

Austin Wintory: Journey

Yasunori Mitsuda: Chrono Trigger

