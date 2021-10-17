Laura Intravia

-
Austin Wintory loves a challenge! But he had no idea the level of granular music adaptations he'd have to write to keep his music as seamless as the…
-
Every game composer I've talked with has so much respect for the musicians who bring their music to life on the soundtracks. In this episode we'll meet…
-
Once he got over his surprise at the new direction Bungie was going to take Destiny 2 – destroying everything that's been familiar for the last three…
-
One of the highlights of this year's Music and Gaming Festival, Jan 4-8 was a concert of music by Austin Wintory performed by the Videri String Quartet,…