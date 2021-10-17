-
ARK: Genesis Part 2 wraps up a story that's been many years in the making by Studio Wildcard. Soundtrack composer Gareth Coker says he never imagined that…
Gareth Coker had the oppportunity to explore authentic music from China's Qin Dynasty in his soundtrack for Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern…
In Immortals Fenyx Rising, created by Ubisoft, Typhon has taken away the Greek Gods' immortal powers, and in a bet with Zeus, Prometheus believes that a…
Ori and the Will of the Wisps by Moon Studios continues the adventure begun with the beloved Ori and the Blind Forest. Will of the Wisps takes Ori on an…
As the creators of Minecraft continue to expand deeper into the realms of mythology, composer Gareth Coker continues to add to his repertoire of exotic…
Every game composer I've talked with has so much respect for the musicians who bring their music to life on the soundtracks. In this episode we'll meet…
Gareth Coker's massive soundtrack for ARK: Survival Evolved is as huge as the dinosaurs you can train and battle! As he told me, developing the music…
Gareth Coker describes The Unspoken from Insomniac Games, as "Fight Club for Wizards!" This unique virtual reality game gives players a chance to battle…
Gareth Coker says that when Microsoft asked if he'd like to write the score for two new Minecraft expansions, he took "about half a second" to say yes! I…