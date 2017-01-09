© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! A Magical MAG Fest Performance

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 9, 2017 at 11:04 AM EST
journey_cosplay_by_angelabermudez-da0i9g9.jpg

One of the highlights of this year's Music and Gaming Festival, Jan 4-8 was a concert of music by Austin Wintory performed by the Videri String Quartet, oboist Kristin Naigus, singer Laura Intravia, percussionist Doug Perry and Austin on piano. While they performed Austin's music, artist Angela Bermudez created a work of art inspired by the music.

I talked with some of the artists involved: David Peacock, arranger for the Videri String Quartet, and after the concert, Angela and Austin:

austin_and_laura.jpg
Austin and Laura with Angela's painting

It was Angela's incredible Journey cosplay that caught Austin's attention, and although this performance was risky for both of them, the result was a synergy that only rarely happens:

angela_s_painting.jpg
Angela's live painting

Episode tracklist
Austin Wintory/David Peacock: Journey Medley, Assassin's Creed Syndicate medley

Austin Wintory
Angela Bermudez
Videri String Quartet
Kate and Music Respawn!

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
