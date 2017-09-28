Music Respawn! Austin Wintory: Making The Music For Absolver & Tooth And Tail Dance

With two new OST's, Absolver and Tooth and Tail, Austin Wintory returned to the idea of scoring combat like a dance sequence, which he first developed on Assassin's Creed Syndicate. In our conversation, Austin described the ballet qualities in the combat of Absolver, while he brought out the Bruegel-esque character of Tooth and Tail.

Over the years, Austin has developed some great partnerships with the musicians who perform his soundtracks for films and games, including violinist Sandy Cameron, guitar and plucked instrument virtuoso Tom Strahle, and reed and wind artist Kristin Naigus. They've become his repertory company, and he casts them in different roles depending on each project. He says he always appreciates the imagination they bring to their performances, often suggesting ways of playing a part that he wouldn't ever have thought of. And he was especially proud of his collaboration with RZA on Absolver – something that was completely unexpected!

Episode tracklist

All music by Austin Wintory, performed by Tom Strahle, guitars and plucked instruments; Sandy Cameron, violin; Kristin Naigus, penny whistle, bassoon, additional winds; Macedonian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Oleg Kontradenko, cond.

Tooth and Tail: Hollow in the Gut, The Quartermaster of the KSR, The Food of Beasts (feat. Tripod); Bellafide, Firebrand of the Longcoats; The War for Meat; Bone Pit Exile (feat. Sandy Cameron); The Anthem of the Common Folk (w/Darren Korb); The Siege of Ragfall Road

Absolver: We Will Call on You; Dancing on Cenotaphs; Risyn: Rogue Absolver (co-composed with RZA) The Bird Callers' Outpost; Path of the Prospects

