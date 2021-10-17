-
COVID-19 may lead to a new and worse form of acute kidney injury. That’s according to Yale School of Medicine in a finding published in the Journal of the…
The Yale School of Medicine says it will prioritize diverse and underserved communities as it conducts Covid-19 vaccine trials. Reverend Leroy Perry works…
More and more, medical professionals in Connecticut are turning to tablets and cell phones to connect remotely with patients. It’s called “telehealth,”…
A newly published study says a quarter of patients seeking new drugs to treat Hepatitis C while enrolled in the Yale Viral Hepatitis Program were denied…
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 2.5 million people around the country live with congenital heart defects or…