Connecticut News

Yale is working on an app to treat problem gambling in Connecticut

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published May 25, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
Connecticut Gambling
Susan Haigh
/
AP
Gamblers place their bets on sports for the first time at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., Thursday Sept. 30, 2021. The state's two tribal casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, were granted the necessary licenses to offer retail sports betting. Both unveiled temporary venues, with places for permanent facilities in the coming weeks, as the first step in rolling out Connecticut's new law legalizing sports and online wagering.

Leaders from the Mohegan tribe and Yale University announced that a new app will be developed to combat problem gambling in Connecticut.

Researchers from the Yale School of Medicine said the app will provide cognitive behavioral therapy for people coping with the issue.

“We are confident that this product will meet those standards,” said Brian Kilick, clinical psychologist at the Yale School of Medicine. “It will also be a great resource for treating providers and the citizens of Connecticut and beyond who are seeking help for problem gambling and gambling issues.” 

Bill Miller, President and CEO of the American Gaming Association, said the app is necessary after sports betting became legal in the state last year.

“As the industry continues to grow in terms of offerings, threats become real and more challenges become real,” Miller said. “I think that this app is an important step forward to address those challenges.”

The Mohegan tribe said they will contribute over $2 million from their operations at Mohegan Sun casino to Yale for creation of the app.

Yale researchers said a series of tests will then take place to see how effective it is before launching sometime next year.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
