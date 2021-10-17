-
Environmental groups say voters should say yes to the measure, while some business leaders in the state say it could have unintended consequences.
The Town of East Hampton is in a legal fight with a sand mine to block it from drilling deeper into the ground. A New York state Supreme Court approved a…
New York officials found pollution levels 10 times the state limit at an inactive landfill on Long Island. The so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, may…
A fund that has generated over $1.7 billion for environmental and historic preservation in eastern Long Island is overdue for an audit, according to New…
The town of East Hampton is set to test water and soil surrounding the East Hampton Airport to determine if it’s contaminated by fire-extinguishing…
The Town of Riverhead on Long Island plans to hold public forums to tackle serious water-related issues in September. This comes after toxic PFAS…
A class-action settlement agreement that aims to protect New Haven children from lead poisoning has officially gone into effect.A state superior court…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York wants the nominated leader of the U.S. Navy to make clean drinking water a priority for residents on Long…
A new report from the Natural Resource Defense Council suggests up to 360,000 lead pipes carry water to homes in New York.The council said the lead…
Connecticut has banned the use of PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam and food containers.Governor Ned Lamont said Connecticut is taking the lead in…