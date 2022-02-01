A Shinnecock housing project gets hooked up to Suffolk County drinking water

The Shinnecock Indian Nation is working to lift members of its tribe out of homelessness with transitional housing. That also means supplying them with healthier living conditions, including clean drinking water.

The tribe partnered with the Suffolk County Water Authority last month to install a new water main extension to the tribe’s territory in eastern Long Island. The tribe paid over $100,000 for the project.

The pipeline spans in the middle of an existing county water main on Old Soldiers Road and exiting water main on W. Gate Road. At about 1,250 feet long, the pipeline runs across Deer Tail Road near the entrance to the Shinnecock territory in Southampton.