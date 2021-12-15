© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut water company reaches deal to head off droughts in lower Fairfield County

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published December 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST
Water_drop.jpg
Roger McLassus
/
Wikimedia Commons

A Connecticut water company has reached an agreement to nearly double the amount of water it diverts from the Fairfield area to southwestern towns.

Aquarion Water Company said the deal is part of a long-term plan to meet the water needs of lower Fairfield County as the threat of drought increases in the coming decades.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported that the agreement allows the water company to divert a maximum of 14.2 million gallons per day from its Greater Bridgeport System to the towns of Greenwich, Stamford, Darien and New Canaan. That is nearly double the amount it currently diverts to the region.

Aquarion in return will pay the U.S. Geological Survey to maintain a flow gauge on the Mill River in Fairfield. Environmentalists wanted assurance that there would be enough water in the river to support aquatic life and fish habitats.

An Aquarion spokesperson said it will take three years of water system improvements before the maximum amount flows.

Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
