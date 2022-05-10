Starting in June, Suffolk County water bills will increase by $1.73 per month

Most Suffolk County residents can expect a 4% increase on their public water bills, starting in June.

Suffolk County Water Authority customers will pay about $1.73 per month on average, or just over $20 per year. That is in addition to the $80 annual water quality treatment fee, which remains unchanged.

Last week, the yearly J.D. Power consumer research survey found generally lower customer satisfaction scores for water suppliers across the country.

“We certainly understand why customer satisfaction across the water supply industry would be impacted by rising water rates caused by rising costs during the pandemic, but we continue to maintain water rates that are among the lowest in the region and always strive to keep them that way,” Suffolk County Water Authority spokesman Tim Motz said.

To avoid high summer water bills, the authority also offers a balanced billing option that allows customers to pay the same amount during each billing quarter based on previous water usage.