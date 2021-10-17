-
A Connecticut woman has filed a lawsuit against Uber over an alleged rape in 2019.The lawsuit accuses Uber of negligence for not properly providing a safe…
The town of Vernon, Connecticut, has made a deal with the ride hailing app Uber to bring people to COVID-19 vaccine clinics.The company believes Vernon is…
New York and Connecticut are among 50 states that reached a settlement with Uber over the company’s data breach in 2016. Uber failed to notify officials…
Nassau Coliseum attendees will be able to hail an Uber at the arena next month.Starting August 5, Uber will have a designated area to drop off and pick up…
It’s been just over two weeks since ride hailing services have been permitted outside New York City, and Governor Cuomo says he’s pleased, so far.Cuomo…
A bill that would regulate ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft in Connecticut is headed to the State Senate. The House passed it on…
If Governor Cuomo, D-N.Y., and lawmakers hold a special session next week, they are likely to consider whether to allow ride sharing services, like Uber…
Business leaders, particularly those in upstate New York, say the 2016 legislative session, which recently concluded, was the worst for small businesses…
The New York legislature was closing down on an end-of-session deal that would strip convicted lawmakers of their pensions, extend mayoral control of New…
With the legislative session down to the wire, groups for and against bills, including expansion of Uber ride services and ethics reform, came to the…