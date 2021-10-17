-
A blueprint for New Haven streets that prioritizes walkers, bikers and bus riders was previewed at a city park on Wednesday night. Mayor Justin Elicker…
-
New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants the Port Authority to study different mass transit solutions to reduce traffic and increase access to Laguardia…
-
Public transit in Connecticut maintained higher ridership and smaller revenue loss during the pandemic compared to the rest of New England, according to a…
-
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority forecasts a half-billion dollar shortfall from the current budget plan.The MTA said only about half of commuters…
-
Connecticut commuters might experience a little less congestion on the Merritt Parkway within a few years. The state is culminating a 25-year improvement…
-
Connecticut would rake in $1 billion a year for mass transit development if President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package is approved by Congress. Governor…
-
Governor Cuomo’s final hours in the executive mansion, New London bears the brunt of Henri, an error with medicaid payments in New York, and not owning a…
-
Grace McFadden joined WSHU this summer for a one-day-a-week internship. Our studios are in Fairfield, Connecticut, and Grace lives in Madison. That’s a…
-
The federal government has launched an investigation into the autopilot function in Tesla's electric cars. The decision comes after a series of collisions…
-
President of Metro-North Railroad Catherine Rinaldi said that passengers starting their trip to New York will no longer need to transfer between New…