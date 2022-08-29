Stamford revisits the idea of starting a ferry service to New York City

Stamford is revisiting a long-standing dream of a ferry service to New York City.

A survey from Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons office was sent to businesses in the city’s South End, asking how they would utilize the service if available. Responses were due at the end of last week.

Simmons expressed her interest in the idea in April during her first State of the City address, as part of a list of transportation projects her administration is considering. But, city and state officials have been already been toying with the idea for the last two decades.

In 2013, plans came close, but fell through after officials saw the estimated price tag — about $13 million for the ferry terminal and close to $10 million for a parking garage.

Officials could take advantage of a federal grant program announced earlier this summer, which includes $300 million for expanding ferry services around the country.