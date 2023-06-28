Looking to buy an e-bike? Connecticut can help you pay

Expect to see more electric bikes on the roads in Connecticut.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has launched the newest part of their Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate incentive program.

The Connecticut eBike Incentive Program distributes $500 to $1,500 vouchers to people for the purchase of e-bikes to encourage environmentally friendly travel.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said there’s $1.5 million available for Connecticut residents.

“Our communities deserve to have healthy air and a livable future,” Dykes said in New Haven on Wednesday. “E-bikes, and shifting to active transportation options and clean transportation options, is one of the most impactful things that we can do at the state level and at the community level to help tackle climate change.”

All Connecticut residents qualify for the $500 voucher. To qualify for the $1,500 voucher, applicants must have an income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, live in an environmental justice neighborhood or qualify for other state and federal income qualified programs.

The bikes usually cost less than $3,000.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the bikes are perfect for people who live in the city.

“I was driving the other day and I saw someone just cruising on an e-bike, not breaking a sweat,” Elicker said. “It is a great way to get around. It is good for the climate and good for the environment. It is good for parking, because you can park right out front of wherever you're going.”

More than 1,000 applications have already been submitted.